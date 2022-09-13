Japanese Defense Minister Says Will Meet With US Counterpart on September 14

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday he will visit the United States on September 14 to hold a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as China's response to the arrival of foreign delegations to Taiwan.

"We will also exchange views on the security issues within the US-Japanese alliance," Hamada told a press conference.

Other topics on the agenda will include the conflict in Ukraine and the development of the North Korean missile and nuclear program.

The meeting will be the first in-person discussion of the US and Japanese defense ministers since Hamada took office in August.