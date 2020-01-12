UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Defense Minister To Start 5-Day Visit To US On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Japanese Defense Minister to Start 5-Day Visit to US on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono will start a five-day working visit to the United States on Sunday.

On Sunday, Kono will visit the Hawaiian island of Kauai to inspect Aegis Ashore missile defense system, which is being tested in the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

On Tuesday, Kono plans to meet US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Washington to discuss the middle East crisis and other regional issues. The Japanese minister is also expected to brief Esper on Japan's mission to the Middle East for information-gathering on safe commercial maritime passage,

Related Topics

Washington Visit Japan United States Middle East Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

1 minute ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.