Japanese Defense Minister to Start 5-Day Visit to US on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono will start a five-day working visit to the United States on Sunday.

On Sunday, Kono will visit the Hawaiian island of Kauai to inspect Aegis Ashore missile defense system, which is being tested in the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

On Tuesday, Kono plans to meet US Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Washington to discuss the middle East crisis and other regional issues. The Japanese minister is also expected to brief Esper on Japan's mission to the Middle East for information-gathering on safe commercial maritime passage,