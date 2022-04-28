Japanese Defense Minister to Visit US May 3-6, Meet With Austin

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi will visit the United States on May 3-6, where he will meet with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin to discuss ways to expand cooperation between countries and the situation in Ukraine.

"I intend to demonstrate the strength of the Japanese-American alliance both inside the country and beyond its borders," Kishi told reporters.

In addition, Kishi and Austin will touch upon North Korean missile tests and China's military activity. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, their meeting is scheduled for May 4.