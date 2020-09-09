UrduPoint.com
Japanese Defense Minister Urges Regional Cooperation Against China

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:05 PM

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Wednesday called for increased cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region to counter Chinese activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on Wednesday called for increased cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region to counter Chinese activities.

"In order to check Chinese expansion. I think we need to force China to pay some cost when they are violating international rules, international norms ... The U.S. and Japan alone cannot do it. I think we need to work with global community. So a larger regional mechanism, or global mechanism would be necessary," Kono said at a webinar held by Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The minister also drew attention to North Korea's rapid development of missile capacity, urging more attention to Pyongyang's intentions.

In recent years, Japan has expressed increasing concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region especially concerning the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.

