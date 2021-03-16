Japanese Defense Minister, US Defense Secretary Vow to Boost Bilateral Alliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed commitment to boosting the bilateral alliance during the talks in Tokyo.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin embarked on the first major foreign trip of Joe Biden's presidency to cement alliances with Japan and South Korea in the face of growing challenges by China to the US posture in the Indo-Pacific.

During the meeting, Kishi reiterated the thesis that the first overseas visit of the Pentagon chief to specifically to Japan "was a strong message reflecting the strength of the Japanese-US alliance.

Austin in his opening remarks said that the alliance between the United States and Japan was the cornerstone for preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region and countering threats.

Later in the day, Blinken and Austin will hold a 2+2 format meeting with their Japanese counterparts to discuss issues related to strengthening military alliances of Washington with Tokyo as well as Chinese activity in the East China and South China seas.