Japanese Defense Ministry Auctions Off Military Trinkets To Raise Funds - Reports

Japanese Defense Ministry Auctions Off Military Trinkets to Raise Funds - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Japan's Defense Ministry on Sunday held a first ever auction for unused items to generate income, media reported.

A pilot's oxygen helmet, a steering wheel from a training ship, a uniform patch were among some 30 items to go under the hammer at a special event in Tokyo, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

According to the NHK, the Defense Ministry decided to hold the event in order to raise funds amid economic turbulence. The event managed to raise nearly $55,000, a drop in the ocean of the $50 billion annual budget.

The event was held in-person format with 180 attendees selected by lottery and obliged to wear masks and maintain distance at all times.

This did not dampen the spirits of the participants though, as heated bidding saw many items were sold more than 10-fold their starting price.

More Stories From World

