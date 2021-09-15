(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Japanese Defense Ministry believes that North Korean missiles fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Wednesday, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing sources from the ministry.

Earlier in the day, North Korea carried out two missile launches South Korean and Japanese security agencies believe these could be ballistic missiles.

Missiles fell in Japan's EEZ for the first time since October 2019, according to the broadcaster.