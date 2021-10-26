UrduPoint.com

Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese Ships Passage Muscle-Flexing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

Japanese Defense Ministry Calls Russian, Chinese Ships Passage Muscle-Flexing

The head of the Japanese defense ministry, Nobuo Kishi, said on Tuesday that Russia and China were intentionally demonstrating their military power with the passage of their military vessels through the Tsugaru and Osumi Straits

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The head of the Japanese defense ministry, Nobuo Kishi, said on Tuesday that Russia and China were intentionally demonstrating their military power with the passage of their military vessels through the Tsugaru and Osumi Straits.

"We believe this was a show of force toward Japan," Kishi said at a press conference, as cited by Kyodo.

Kishi also noted that the incident "clearly demonstrates the increasingly severe security environment surrounding Japan."

On his part, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that Tokyo had expressed its concern to Russia and China about their actions.

"With regards to a passage of Tsugaru and Osumi straits by Russian and Chinese simultaneously, this is the very first time that we're experiencing this and activities by the navy vessels of China and Russia in the seas around Japan is something that we are watching very closely with high interest and we have expressed our concerns through diplomatic channels to both the Chinese and the Russian side.

We will continue to monitor the situation," the minister said.

Motegi also noted that concerning Russia, in addition to the issue of the ships' passage, there are other unresolved problems.

"There are various issues such as territorial issues that we need to negotiate. And the fact that the negotiations will go on has been agreed," he added.

On Saturday, Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, with the vessels traversing the international waters of the Tsugaru Strait in the Sea of Japan. Tokyo, in turn, said that the warships also sailed through the Osumi Strait and the Japanese military registered a helicopter taking off from and landing on the deck of a Chinese destroyer near the Danjo Islands. In response, the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force scrambled its fighter jets.

Related Topics

Russia China Tokyo Japan From

Recent Stories

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch ..

Pakistani student contributes to successful launch of satellite in China

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of ..

Pakistan stands behind Kashmiris till solution of issue: Nazeer Abbassi

3 minutes ago
 China has huge potential market for Pakistani good ..

China has huge potential market for Pakistani goods: Chinese expert

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street ..

Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

5 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

ANF seizes 97.200 kg drugs

5 minutes ago
 Australia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero E ..

Australia Unveils Roadmap to Reach 2050 Net Zero Emission Target - Government

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.