UrduPoint.com

Japanese Defense Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country's Air Space

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Japanese Defense Ministry Claims Russian Plane Violated Country's Air Space

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) A Russian An-26 airplane has entered Japan's airspace without authorization in the area of the Shiretoko Peninsula on the Hokkaido island, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Japanese media reported earlier in the day that this appeared to be a civilian airplane.

The ministry said the plane entered Japan's airspace twice within 30 minutes in the early hours of Sunday.

The ministry's press release includes a photo of the plane that was taken off a Japanese fighter scrambled to escort the Russian aircraft out of the Japanese airspace.

Tokyo also sent a request to Russia through diplomatic channels to prevent such incidents in the future.

Related Topics

Russia Japan Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

8 seconds ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

30 minutes ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

30 minutes ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

30 minutes ago
 Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s ..

Austria&#039;s foreign minister praises UAE&#039;s experience in attracting inve ..

30 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-Genera ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.