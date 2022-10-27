UrduPoint.com

Japanese Defense Ministry Plans To Join Discussion On Nuclear Shelters Construction

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to join a government discussion on the construction of nuclear shelters in the country and include in the budget the cost of maintaining state buildings that can be used as havens in case of missile attacks, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Thursday.

"In a broad sense, shelters can be seen as a means of deterrence designed to make the other side understand that it is useless to fire (missiles). I would like to strongly participate in the discussion on the issue, which will be held before the end of this year," Hamada told the Sankei newspaper, adding that the defense ministry should follow the example of the rest of the government and consider what it could do for the safety of people.

Japan's defense ministry may include in the initial budget for the next fiscal year the cost of maintaining government buildings and underground facilities that can be used as nuclear shelters, if necessary, Hamada was cited as saying by the newspaper.

"It is very important to carefully address the issue, while ensuring (sufficient funding)", the minister said.

In addition, Hamada said that the North Korean missile program was developing very fast, which "makes it increasingly difficult to identify signs of an ongoing launch and intercept missiles.

"

"We will work on a significant increase in our defense capabilities, without ruling out any options," the Japanese defense minister was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

When asked about the possibility of a retaliatory strike, the minister said only that "the ability to strike back is of great importance for defense."

"Given that this should be in line with the current constitution, we must come to something that will not lead to the implementation of pre-emptive strikes," he told the media outlet.

In January, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country's authorities would submit three updated defense documents by the end of 2022. Those include the national security strategy, standards of the national defense program, and the medium-term defense program.

The Japanese defense ministry has so far requested 5.595 trillion Yen ($41.4 billion) in the budget for the next fiscal year, which will run from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. It is expected to become the country's largest defense budget ever. Moreover, the requested amount is not considered as final, as it includes only those expenses the authorities are ready to disclose. The government has also set specific goals whose costs are not made public. Japan's total defense spending for the next fiscal year is expected to reach 6.5 trillion yen.

