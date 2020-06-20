UrduPoint.com
Japanese Defense Ministry Says Detects Unknown Submarine In Country's Contiguous Zone

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Japanese Defense Ministry Says Detects Unknown Submarine in Country's Contiguous Zone

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it detected an unknown submarine in the area of the Amami Islands in the country's contiguous zone.

"In the evening of June 18, the Maritime Self-Defense Force detected a submarine northeast of the Amami Islands in the contiguous zone.

After that, in the morning of Saturday, June 20, the same submarine was detected to the west of Yokoate-jima island outside the contiguous zone; it moves to the west," the ministry said.

According to the military, Defense Minister Taro Kono instructed the ministry to make every effort to collect information about the submarine and maintain vigilance.

A Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft, a Lockheed P-3 anti-submarine and maritime surveillance plane and three patrol ships were sent to the site, the ministry added.

