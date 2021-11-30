UrduPoint.com

Japanese Designer Nigo May Become New Menswear Designer At Louise Vuitton

Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:49 PM

Japanese designer and multimedia artist Nigo, or Tomoaki Nagao, may become the new menswear designer for Louis Vuitton following the death of acclaimed designer Virgil Abloh, an assistant professor at Ryerson University in Toronto, Henry Navarro Delgado, told Sputnik

"This is another question for which it would be too early to have an answer for. However, if LV were to continue the aesthetic and processual directions established by Virgil, one potential successor would be Japanese designer and multimedia artist Nigo (Tomoaki Nagao)," Delgado said in an interview.

He noted that "although stylistically his work is more influenced by American pop culture and Japanese urban style, Nigo's collaborative approach and copy-and-paste methods readily matches Virgil Abloh's own conceptual sensibility," adding that "it would be a mistake for LV to change course, at least suddenly from Virgil's legacy.

The associate professor said that there was a trend for inclusiveness in the European fashion industry, but "the scale and level of prominence and impact of Virgil Abloh's involvement is yet to be seen," and expressed the hope that Abloh's example at LV will convince the global fashion industry that they are missing out on an immense pool of untapped talent, not to mention lucrative business opportunities, by not opening their doors to more diverse talent.

Abloh, founder of Off-White and influential menswear designer for Louis Vuitton, died of cancer at the age of 41 on November 28.

