UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Developer Starts Selling COVID-19 Test Device Priced Twofold Lower Than Rivals

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Japanese Developer Starts Selling COVID-19 Test Device Priced Twofold Lower Than Rivals

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Shimadzu Corporation, a Japanese company that specializes in developing precision instruments and medical equipment, on Friday announced that it had started selling an automated COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test device, AutoAmp, priced twofold lower than similar products developed by competitors.

"With the development of a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test kit for the coronavirus, we have taken another step towards preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection.

We have developed an automatic device for quick PCR testing," Shimadzu Corporation said in a press release.

The price of the AutoAmp device is 2.09 million Yen ($20,100), while similar products created by other companies are sold for approximately four million yen. Shimadzu Corporation hopes to attract small hospitals and quarantine centers by making the device affordable. The company's goal is to sell 3,000 devices annually.

The device is 12 inches wide and 26 inches high.

Related Topics

Company Price Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

8 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

12 minutes ago

Police arrests prime suspect in Mehr triple murder ..

3 seconds ago

Hong Kong Top Court Cancels Compulsory Haircuts fo ..

5 seconds ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

7 seconds ago

Newly wed couple deprived of motorcycle, bid to ab ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.