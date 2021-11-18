UrduPoint.com

Japanese Diplomat Refuses To Hold Press Conference With South Korean Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Japanese Diplomat Refuses to Hold Press Conference With South Korean Counterpart

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori has refused to hold a press conference with his South Korean counterpart in Washington amid the escalation of the dispute over the Takeshima Islands (called Dokdo Islands by Seoul), Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Japan expressed "deepest regret" over the trip of the South Korean police chief to the disputed islands. The protest coincided with the trilateral talks between the deputy foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea as well as a US deputy secretary of state in Washington.

"Amid the protest, voiced to the South Korean party over Seoul's activities on the Takeshima Islands, we decided that it would be irrelevant to hold a joint press conference," Matsuno told reporters.

The Liancourt Rocks ” called Dokdo Islands by Seoul and Takeshima Islands by Tokyo ” lie almost equidistant from Japan and South Korea, which maintains a small police force there. For decades, the islets have been a bone of contention, with both sides claiming they have long-standing historical ties to the archipelago, believed to be rich in natural resources.

Related Topics

Protest Police Washington Takeo Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2021

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

1 hour ago
 US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

9 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

9 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

9 hours ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.