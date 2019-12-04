Japanese doctor dies after Afghanistan attack: Afghan official

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :A Japanese doctor who was attacked in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday has died, an Afghan official said.

Tetsu Nakamura, who heads Peace Japan Medical Services, had been wounded earlier and five members of his entourage killed in the attack in Jalalabad city.

"Sadly, Dr Nakamura has passed away from the wounds he received in the armed attack this morning," said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.