Japanese Doctor Dies After Afghanistan Attack: Afghan Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:53 PM

Japanese doctor dies after Afghanistan attack: Afghan official

A Japanese doctor who was attacked in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday has died, an Afghan official said

Tetsu Nakamura, who heads Peace Japan Medical Services, had been wounded earlier and five members of his entourage killed in the attack in Jalalabad city.

Tetsu Nakamura, who heads Peace Japan Medical Services, had been wounded earlier and five members of his entourage killed in the attack in Jalalabad city.

"Sadly, Dr Nakamura has passed away from the wounds he received in the armed attack this morning," said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

