Japanese Doctors Mistakenly Inject 90-Year-Old Patient With Third Vaccine Dose - Reports

Doctors in the Japanese city of Okayama mistakenly administered the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a woman aged over 90 years old, confusing her with another patient, NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Doctors in the Japanese city of Okayama mistakenly administered the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a woman aged over 90 years old, confusing her with another patient, NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the Japanese channel, the woman came to the hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled appointment with a therapist for a consultation regarding a chronic illness. While waiting in the common room, the nurse called out her name and took her to the examination room, where she was given one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

After that, the woman herself informed the doctor that she had already been given both doses of the vaccine, the broadcaster said.

Reportedly, another patient, who was a full namesake of the 90-year-old, was scheduled for a vaccination at the time. The doctor did not re-check with the patient if she had been vaccinated before and administered the drug to the wrong person.

Currently, the woman is under medical supervision. So far, the third dose of the vaccine did not have any negative effects on her health, the report said.