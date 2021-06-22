UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Doctors Mistakenly Inject 90-Year-Old Patient With Third Vaccine Dose - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:05 PM

Japanese Doctors Mistakenly Inject 90-Year-Old Patient With Third Vaccine Dose - Reports

Doctors in the Japanese city of Okayama mistakenly administered the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a woman aged over 90 years old, confusing her with another patient, NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Doctors in the Japanese city of Okayama mistakenly administered the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a woman aged over 90 years old, confusing her with another patient, NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the Japanese channel, the woman came to the hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled appointment with a therapist for a consultation regarding a chronic illness. While waiting in the common room, the nurse called out her name and took her to the examination room, where she was given one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

After that, the woman herself informed the doctor that she had already been given both doses of the vaccine, the broadcaster said.

Reportedly, another patient, who was a full namesake of the 90-year-old, was scheduled for a vaccination at the time. The doctor did not re-check with the patient if she had been vaccinated before and administered the drug to the wrong person.

Currently, the woman is under medical supervision. So far, the third dose of the vaccine did not have any negative effects on her health, the report said.

Related Topics

Doctor Okayama Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Home Sales Down 3rd Month in Row Due to Tight S ..

1 minute ago

PTI Vice President Distt Kurram killed

1 minute ago

UK Launches First Carrier-Based F-35 Strikes Again ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus Reshuffles Government, Reappointing Health, ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

20 minutes ago

Provincial Cabinet approves Punjab's first Sports: ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.