Japanese Drug Producer Asks Health Ministry to Allow Use of Avigan to Treat COVID -Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Japanese pharmaceutical company Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. has filed a request with the Ministry of Health to let it use drug Avigan (also known by other brand Names as Favipiravir and Favilavir) for treating patients with the coronavirus infection, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

Avigan was developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. six years ago as an influenza drug. After tests on animals revealed side effects on the fetus, the drug was restricted for use by pregnant women and children and also included on the list of therapeutics that can only be used in exceptional circumstances with a special permission from the government when no available alternatives work.

In March, the pharmaceutical company reactivated Avigan's clinical trials after Chinese doctors said they found it effective for treating COVID-19 patients. Last month, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. released the results of new trials which suggest that Avigan can reduce the recovery period of COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms by an average of 2.8 days.

According to reports, Japan's current stockpile of Avigan is enough to treat 2 million people.

As of Friday, Japanese health authorities reported over 92,000 coronavirus cases, including 1,663 deaths.