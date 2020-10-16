UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Drug Producer Asks Health Ministry To Allow Use Of Avigan To Treat COVID -Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:32 PM

Japanese Drug Producer Asks Health Ministry to Allow Use of Avigan to Treat COVID -Reports

Japanese pharmaceutical company Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. has filed a request with the Ministry of Health to let it use drug Avigan (also known by other brand names as Favipiravir and Favilavir) for treating patients with the coronavirus infection, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Japanese pharmaceutical company Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. has filed a request with the Ministry of Health to let it use drug Avigan (also known by other brand Names as Favipiravir and Favilavir) for treating patients with the coronavirus infection, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported on Friday.

Avigan was developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. six years ago as an influenza drug. After tests on animals revealed side effects on the fetus, the drug was restricted for use by pregnant women and children and also included on the list of therapeutics that can only be used in exceptional circumstances with a special permission from the government when no available alternatives work.

In March, the pharmaceutical company reactivated Avigan's clinical trials after Chinese doctors said they found it effective for treating COVID-19 patients. Last month, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. released the results of new trials which suggest that Avigan can reduce the recovery period of COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms by an average of 2.8 days.

According to reports, Japan's current stockpile of Avigan is enough to treat 2 million people.

As of Friday, Japanese health authorities reported over 92,000 coronavirus cases, including 1,663 deaths.

Related Topics

China Company Toyama Japan March Influenza Women From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two-day workshop on critical thinking, tolerance c ..

2 minutes ago

Robbers in police uniform looted house

2 minutes ago

PPP leaders express grief over death of Rashid Rab ..

2 minutes ago

European auto sales up in Sept, first time this ye ..

3 minutes ago

LHC disposes of petitions against blockage of main ..

19 minutes ago

Minor killed,father injured in kasur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.