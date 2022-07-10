UrduPoint.com

Japanese Embassy In Moscow To Open Book Of Condolences In Mourning Of Abe's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Japanese Embassy in Moscow to Open Book of Condolences in Mourning of Abe's Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The Embassy of Japan in Moscow will open a book of condolences for those wishing to honor former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday in the city of Nara, the embassy said on Sunday.

"The book of condolences will be open at the Embassy of Japan at Grokholsky Lane 27," the embassy announced on its website.

People can come and leave a message in the book from 10:00 to 13:00 Moscow time (from 07:00 to 10:00 GMT) and between 14:00 and 17:00.

Another book of condolences will be opened in the general consulate in Russia's Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Monday and Tuesday.

Abe was attacked on Friday morning in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67.

The farewell ceremony, involving relatives, friends and colleagues of Abe, will take place on July 11 at the Zojoji Buddhist Temple in central Tokyo, with the funeral taking place the next day, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Related Topics

