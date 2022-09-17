UrduPoint.com

Japanese Emperor, Empress Head To UK To Attend Farewell Ceremony For Queen Elizabeth II

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Japanese Emperor, Empress Head to UK to Attend Farewell Ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako boarded a plane to the United Kingdom, where they will attend the funeral of the late UK Queen Elizabeth II, media reported on Saturday.

Naruhito and his spouse arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday morning, from where they took off on a government plane to the UK Stansted Airport, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japanese emperor and empress are expected to return to Japan on September 20.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from September 14-19. The late monarch's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19.

Related Topics

Tokyo United Kingdom Japan September Family Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

10 minutes ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

24 minutes ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.