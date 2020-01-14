Japanese Emperor, Empress to Make UK State Visit in Spring - Buckingham Palace

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II and will carry out a state visit to the United Kingdom this coming spring, the Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II and will carry out a state visit to the United Kingdom this coming spring, the Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

"Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan have accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom in Spring 2020.

Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress (Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako) will stay at Windsor Castle," it said in a statement.

The Japanese government will start making arrangements for the first overseas trip of the imperial couple, who acceded to the throne in May 2019, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Suga also noted during a press conference on Tuesday the positive impact which ties between the monarchs have had on Japanese-UK relations.