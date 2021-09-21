Japanese Emperor Moves Into Tokyo Imperial Palace 2 Years After Enthronement - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his family, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, have completed moving into their new residence at the premises of the Imperial Palace in downtown Tokyo, more than two years after ascending to the throne, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his family, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, have completed moving into their new residence at the premises of the Imperial Palace in downtown Tokyo, more than two years after ascending to the throne, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The royal family began to move back on September 6 but the work on transporting their personal belongings and space planning was fully completed late on Monday.

Naruhito enthroned on May 1, 2019, after his father, Akihito, abdicated due to his age and deteriorating health, becoming the first Japanese emperor to step down in over 200 years.