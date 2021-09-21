UrduPoint.com

Japanese Emperor Moves Into Tokyo Imperial Palace 2 Years After Enthronement - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:16 PM

Japanese Emperor Moves Into Tokyo Imperial Palace 2 Years After Enthronement - Reports

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his family, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, have completed moving into their new residence at the premises of the Imperial Palace in downtown Tokyo, more than two years after ascending to the throne, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his family, Empress Masako and Princess Aiko, have completed moving into their new residence at the premises of the Imperial Palace in downtown Tokyo, more than two years after ascending to the throne, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The royal family began to move back on September 6 but the work on transporting their personal belongings and space planning was fully completed late on Monday.

Naruhito enthroned on May 1, 2019, after his father, Akihito, abdicated due to his age and deteriorating health, becoming the first Japanese emperor to step down in over 200 years.

Related Topics

Tokyo May September 2019 Family

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Chief Says US Should Make ..

Russian Security Council Chief Says US Should Make Compensations for Global Inst ..

10 seconds ago
 US 'Fiasco' in Afghanistan May Lead to Migration C ..

US 'Fiasco' in Afghanistan May Lead to Migration Crisis Worse Than in 2015 - Pat ..

11 seconds ago
 G7 Offers on Russia, China Confirm Association No ..

G7 Offers on Russia, China Confirm Association No Longer Relevant - Russia's Pat ..

13 seconds ago
 Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

15 seconds ago
 Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 737 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 737 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.