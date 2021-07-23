UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Emperor Naruhito Declares Tokyo Summer Olympic Games Open

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Japanese Emperor Naruhito Declares Tokyo Summer Olympic Games Open

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Japanese Emperor Naruhito has declared the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo open.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8.

Due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the Olympics will be held without fans from abroad, as well as without Japanese spectators at all competitions in Tokyo, in the prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, Fukushima and Hokkaido. Spectators will be admitted to stadiums in Miyagi, Ibaraki and Shizuoka prefectures, but with severe restrictions. In total, 724 or 96% of the events will be held without fans and only 26 with spectators. For example, only about 950 people are present at Friday's opening ceremony for the Games, including officials and journalists.

Initially, the Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place last summer, but due to the pandemic, the IOC decided to postpone the competition for a year.

The final composition of the Russian national team for the Tokyo Games included 335 people. Due to the sanctions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes will compete under the flag and name of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and without the national anthem, which will be replaced by the music from the First Concert of Pyotr Tchaikovsky at the ceremonies.

Related Topics

Music Russia Shizuoka Fukushima Tokyo July August Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

4 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

5 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.