UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Emperor Naruhito On His Birthday Pledges To Continue Serving As Nation's Symbol

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:20 AM

Japanese Emperor Naruhito on His Birthday Pledges to Continue Serving as Nation's Symbol

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Japan's Emperor Naruhito expressed his intention to continue serving as his nation's symbol in line with the constitution as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Sunday.

"My path as the [nation's] symbol is only beginning. Thinking about the path walked by Emperor Emeritus [Akihito] as well as other monarchs of Japan, I intend to perform my duties as the symbol constantly thinking about the people, [and] together with the people," the emperor said during his first press conference since his enthronement last year.

Naruhito also wished for this year's Tokyo Summer Olympics to be remembered as a magnificent event for all participants.

"I would like these Olympics and Paralympics to strengthen mutual understanding among the people of the world, especially the young so that they feel the importance of peace," the emperor said.

Naruhito ascended to the throne after his father, Akihito, abdicated, becoming the first Japanese emperor to step down in over 200 years.

The Japanese constitution defines emperor as the symbol of the nation and people's unity.

In Japan, the emperor's birthday is a state holiday and an official day off. According to tradition, on that day, the general public can visit the Tokyo Imperial Palace grounds, where the emperor and his family greet the visitors. However this year, the authorities decided to cancel celebrations due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

World Visit Young Tokyo Japan Sunday Olympics Family Event All Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

11 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of 7th Internati ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.