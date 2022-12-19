UrduPoint.com

Japanese Emperor To Deliver Birthday Greetings For 1st Time In 5 Years - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Japanese Emperor Naruhito will greet the public, who for the first time in five years will be allowed to enter the Imperial Palace square on the emperor's birthday, in February 2023, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported Monday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

The emperor ascended the throne in May 2019, so his birthday was not publicly celebrated that year. From 2020 onward, authorities have banned citizens from visiting the palace amid coronavirus restrictions. Thus, the monarch's last birthday in traditional form with public admission to the palace square was celebrated on December 23, 2018.

It was the birthday of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, Naruhito's father.

The emperor's birthday is a public holiday in Japan. On this day, the emperor and his consort, as well as close members of the imperial family appear three times on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo before the people who come to congratulate him.

Previously, admission was unregulated, but this time there will be a system of registration. The number of visitors must not exceed 1,500 at a time; if more than that number apply, then those who get to see the monarch will be selected by lottery, media reported.

