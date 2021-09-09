Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, may get married in October, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, may get married in October, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The princess was expected to marry her fiance Kei Komuro back in November 2018. However, the plans were derailed by a scandal, involving Komuro's mother, who refused to pay back money borrowed from her former boyfriend to cover her son's education. The scandal was later settled, with the Komuro family repaying the debt.

After getting married, the princess will leave her imperial residence and move to the United States, where her future husband is currently living.

In view of the public backlash against their marriage caused by the debt scandal, the princess is likely to decline the traditional payment of roughly $1.3 million, which is given to a princess upon leaving the royal family. The usual marriage ceremonies will unlikely be observed as well.

According to Japan's patrilineal succession rules, female members of the imperial household lose their titles once they get married and change their Names.