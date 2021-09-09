UrduPoint.com

Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married In October - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:08 AM

Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in October - Reports

Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, may get married in October, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, may get married in October, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The princess was expected to marry her fiance Kei Komuro back in November 2018. However, the plans were derailed by a scandal, involving Komuro's mother, who refused to pay back money borrowed from her former boyfriend to cover her son's education. The scandal was later settled, with the Komuro family repaying the debt.

After getting married, the princess will leave her imperial residence and move to the United States, where her future husband is currently living.

In view of the public backlash against their marriage caused by the debt scandal, the princess is likely to decline the traditional payment of roughly $1.3 million, which is given to a princess upon leaving the royal family. The usual marriage ceremonies will unlikely be observed as well.

According to Japan's patrilineal succession rules, female members of the imperial household lose their titles once they get married and change their Names.

Related Topics

Scandal Education Marriage Married Japan United States Money May October November 2018 Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During ..

Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During 2nd Round of Consultations - ..

1 minute ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

1 minute ago
 Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks a ..

Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks as Reed left out

2 minutes ago
 Couple perish in motorcycle accident

Couple perish in motorcycle accident

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh directs KDA, KMC to withdraw ..

Chief Minister Sindh directs KDA, KMC to withdraw cases from courts to resolve d ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.