Japanese Experts Allowed to Inspect US Airbase After Firefighting Foam Leakage - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Experts from the Japanese Defense, Foreign and Environment Ministries were allowed to inspect US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture in relation to leakage of about 143,000 liters (37,777 gallons) of firefighting foam, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Defense Minister Taro Kono.

On April 10, a total of 227,000 liters of firefighting foam leaked from the Futenma base, and 143,000 liters of the overall amount drained out beyond its territory. Local residents posted numerous videos in social networks showing huge clouds of white foam are being dispersed through the city by the wind.

The leaked foam contains Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, which is a global pollutant.