Japanese Eyes Declaring Another State Of Emergency For Tokyo, Vicinity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:14 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that the government is planning to declare another state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as COVID-19 cases surge in these areas
TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that the government is planning to declare another state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as COVID-19 cases surge in these areas.
Speaking at the first press conference of 2021, Suga said the country aims to start COVID-19 vaccination by late February.
The Japanese government had previously declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 last April. As infections have continued rising recently, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on Saturday urged the central government to issue a new declaration.