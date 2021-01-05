UrduPoint.com
Japanese Eyes Declaring Another State Of Emergency For Tokyo, Vicinity

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that the government is planning to declare another state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as COVID-19 cases surge in these areas

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that the government is planning to declare another state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as COVID-19 cases surge in these areas.

Speaking at the first press conference of 2021, Suga said the country aims to start COVID-19 vaccination by late February.

The Japanese government had previously declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 last April. As infections have continued rising recently, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on Saturday urged the central government to issue a new declaration.

