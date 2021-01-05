Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency for Tokyo, vicinity

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that the government is planning to declare another state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as COVID-19 cases surge in these areas.

Speaking at the first press conference of 2021, Suga said the country aims to start COVID-19 vaccination by late February.

The Japanese government had previously declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 last April. As infections have continued rising recently, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on Saturday urged the central government to issue a new declaration.