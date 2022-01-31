UrduPoint.com

Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea Of Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japan - Reports

A Japanese F-15 fighter jet disappeared from radars shortly after taking off from an airbase in the central prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday afternoon, the Kyodo News agency reported, citing a Defense Ministry source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) A Japanese F-15 fighter jet disappeared from radars shortly after taking off from an airbase in the central prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday afternoon, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing a Defense Ministry source.

According to the source, the fighter with a crew of two pilots aboard was conducting a military exercise and went missing around 08:30 GMT over the Sea of Japan about 3 miles away from the Komatsu Air Base in central Japan.

The Kanazawa Coast Guard Office said that it has received a call reporting a red glow off the coast near the base around the same time, the agency reported.

Related Topics

Kanazawa Same Japan From

Recent Stories

India's Tata Motors in the red over chip shortages ..

India's Tata Motors in the red over chip shortages

2 minutes ago
 Spain Urges NATO Not to Forget About Security Thre ..

Spain Urges NATO Not to Forget About Security Threats on Southern Borders

2 minutes ago
 US Urges Coalition Allies to Improve 'Secure' Dete ..

US Urges Coalition Allies to Improve 'Secure' Detention of IS Fighters After Pri ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets PTI leaders from Mianwali

Prime Minister meets PTI leaders from Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work ..

Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work for protection of child rights ..

4 minutes ago
 WASA changes water timing

WASA changes water timing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>