Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) A Japanese F-15 fighter jet disappeared from radars shortly after taking off from an airbase in the central prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday afternoon, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing a Defense Ministry source.

According to the source, the fighter with a crew of two pilots aboard was conducting a military exercise and went missing around 08:30 GMT over the Sea of Japan about 3 miles away from the Komatsu Air Base in central Japan.

The Kanazawa Coast Guard Office said that it has received a call reporting a red glow off the coast near the base around the same time, the agency reported.