UrduPoint.com

Japanese Fighter Jets Placed On Alert 446 Times From April 1-September 30 - Joint Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Japanese Fighter Jets Placed on Alert 446 Times From April 1-September 30 - Joint Staff

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force were placed on alert 446 times in the first half of the fiscal year from April 1 to September 30, with the majority of flights related to Chinese and Russian fly-arounds of their own territories, Japan's Joint Staff said on Friday.

The total number of emergency flights increased by 14% to 56 cases year-on-year, the statement read.

The activity of Chinese aircraft jumped to 59 flights, while the intensity of Russian fly-arounds slightly decreased from 102 to 95, the statement also said.

The Chinese air force mainly concentrates its activities in the East China Sea bordering southern and southwestern Japan, and Russian planes primarily fly to the north and northwest of Japan, rarely monitoring the southwest.

Related Topics

Russia China Alert Japan April September From

Recent Stories

vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

44 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

3 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.