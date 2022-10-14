Japanese Fighter Jets Placed on Alert 446 Times From April 1-September 30 - Joint Staff

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force were placed on alert 446 times in the first half of the fiscal year from April 1 to September 30, with the majority of flights related to Chinese and Russian fly-arounds of their own territories, Japan's Joint Staff said on Friday.

The total number of emergency flights increased by 14% to 56 cases year-on-year, the statement read.

The activity of Chinese aircraft jumped to 59 flights, while the intensity of Russian fly-arounds slightly decreased from 102 to 95, the statement also said.

The Chinese air force mainly concentrates its activities in the East China Sea bordering southern and southwestern Japan, and Russian planes primarily fly to the north and northwest of Japan, rarely monitoring the southwest.