Japanese Fire Authorities Say Electrical Fault Likely Caused Shuri Castle Fire - Reports

Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:28 PM

Japan's fire authorities called an electrical fault the likely cause of a massive fire that destroyed Shuri Castle, a historical site located in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Japan's fire authorities called an electrical fault the likely cause of a massive fire that destroyed Shuri Castle, a historical site located in Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, a burned electrical distribution board was found at the scene. Fire officials and police believe that the device had damage indicating a short circuit.

Last week, the large fire erupted in Shuri Castle � which was registered as Japan's 11th UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000 � destroying much of the castle's structure, including the main building.

The castle was the royal residence during the Ryukyu Kingdom era. The exact year of its original construction is unknown, but it was rebuilt by order of the government after it was destroyed during World War II in 1945.

Over $3 million has been donated in just six days to help rebuild the castle.

