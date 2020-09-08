Japanese Firm Develops Robot Able to Kill COVID-19 With Ultra-Violet Rays - Reports

The Tokyo-based Farmroid company has developed a robot that can kill the coronavirus on surfaces by emitting strong ultra-violet (UV) rays, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Tokyo-based Farmroid company has developed a robot that can kill the coronavirus on surfaces by emitting strong ultra-violet (UV) rays, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the company developed the robot together with the local authorities in the Itabashi ward, a municipality in northern Tokyo, and Nihon University Itabashi Hospital.

The robot has eight lamps and emits UV rays onto floors and walls. The broadcaster reported, citing researcher Aida Yoko, that the robot is able to reduce COVID-19 to undetectable levels after emitting UV rays for a certain period of time.

NHK also said, citing the manufacturer, that the robot should be operated remotely as UV rays can be harmful to humans.

The robot is already in use in the university and several and other facilities, including shopping malls.