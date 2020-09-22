UrduPoint.com
Japanese Firm Invents UV Lamp Killing Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:54 PM

Japanese firm invents UV lamp killing coronavirus

A Japanese firm has invented an ultraviolet lamp that can disinfect enclosed spaces and kill the coronavirus without harming human health

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A Japanese firm has invented an ultraviolet lamp that can disinfect enclosed spaces and kill the coronavirus without harming human health.

In a joint work, light-maker Ushio Inc. and Columbia University developed the Care 222 UV lamp, the first indoor cleaner in the world against COVID-19, the local media reported Tuesday.

The invention may be used in spaces where people have a high risk of contracting the virus, such as buses, trains, elevators and offices.

The company said on the contrary to the conventional 254-nanometer wavelength which is harmful to human health, the new lamp emits UV rays with a wavelength of 222 nanometers and kills the virus without harming human health.

The company claimed that at this specific wavelength, UV rays cannot cause genetic defects and other damage such as skin cancer and vision loss.

The Care 222 disinfects 99% of viruses and bacteria in the air within six to seven minutes.

Its field capacity is up to a 3-square-meter area on the surface of objects.

The company said Hiroshima University confirmed the 222-nanometer UV rays are efficient in disinfecting COVID-19.

The company said the price of the invention will be $2,870, adding that it only accepts orders from medical institutions for now.

