Japanese business giant Softbank has revealed the results of wide-scale coronavirus antibody tests they have carried out since mid-May, showing 191 people from over 44,000 have tested positive for the immune cells

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Japanese business giant Softbank has revealed the results of wide-scale coronavirus antibody tests they have carried out since mid-May, showing 191 people from over 44,000 have tested positive for the immune cells.

Antibodies in the blood signify if a person had been infected with coronavirus at any point in the past, but their accuracy and effectiveness are being studied.

According to the company's statistics, the overall rate of positive results came in at 0.43 percent from the 44,066 people tested.

Most of those who tested positive were medical workers, with 105 from 5,850, which is 1.

79 percent, while Softbank employees and affiliates showed 0.23 percent positive, with 86 from over 38,000 tested.

It remains unclear whether people who have antibodies are immune to reinfection but the tests help reveal how far the virus has spread in a community.

The Japanese Health Ministry is planning to conduct up to 10,000 antibody tests throughout June through a random selection of citizens.

Japan counts over 17,000 coronavirus cases in total, more than 15,000 of whom have recovered while 916 have died.