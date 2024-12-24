Japanese FM To Visit China
Published December 24, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya has been invited to visit China on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.
Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, will hold talks with Iwaya.
They will also attend the second meeting of high-level consultation mechanism on people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Japan, Mao said.
