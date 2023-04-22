MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada has instructed the country's Self-Defense Forces to be at enhanced readiness over a possible launch of a rocket carrying North Korea's first military reconnaissance satellite over the Japanese territory, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing government sources.

Earlier in the week, the state North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the country's leader Kim Jong Un had ordered the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, which had been already completed, to be launched on a carrier rocket at the planned date. KCNA provided no details regarding the exact date of the launch.

Japan's forces are expected to deploy the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system and destroyer warships equipped with Aegis and Standard Missile-3 systems to intercept North Korea's rocket if necessary, according to Kyodo.

"We will make preparations to be able to respond to any circumstance that could cause damage to Japan," government sources told the news agency.

Last week, North Korea tested a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched toward the Sea of Japan, flying about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan, in turn, requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council and on Monday took part in missile defense exercises in the East Sea international waters together with the US and South Korea.