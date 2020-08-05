UrduPoint.com
Japanese Foreign Minister Arrives In UK For 3-Day Working Visit To Discuss Trade Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Japanese Foreign Minister Arrives in UK for 3-Day Working Visit to Discuss Trade Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to visit the United Kingdom for a three-day working trip starting from Wednesday to discuss a post-Brexit trade deal between London and Tokyo.

During his trip, Motegi will meet UK Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

The two countries plan to reach a bilateral trade agreement by December 31, when the transition period between the UK and the European Union ends and the existing basis for Britain's relations with third countries ceases to exist.

On Tuesday, Motegi told reporters that negotiations would be difficult and required face-to-face meetings.

The top diplomat's trip to the UK will be the first foreign trip for any Japanese minister since the COVID-19 pandemic.

