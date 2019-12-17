Japanese Foreign Minister Begins First Trip to Russia on Tuesday Amid Stalled Peace Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his five-day trip to Russia on Tuesday where he is expected to meet with the top Russian diplomat.

This will be the Japanese minister's first visit to Moscow after he took office more than three months ago as a result of a cabinet reshuffle that sought to freshen the line-up.

Motegi said he wanted to discuss a peace treaty with Russia's veteran diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The two nations are still technically at war over a string of islets that stretch to the south of Russia's eastern Sakhalin Island.

The two touched on the issue when they last met at a G20 ministerial in Japan's Nagoya in November. At that time, Lavrov said his country sincerely wanted to end the decades-old row over the disputed island chain and strike a peace accord.