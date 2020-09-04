UrduPoint.com
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has declined to comment on a recent statement by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, regarding further talks on the issue of the disputed Kuril Islands and the role of Russia's constitutional amendments in it.

On September 2, Medvedev said that the amendments to the Russian constitution on the inadmissibility of the alienation of territories facilitate the ongoing and even potential future discussions with Japan about the fate of the Kuril Islands. According to Medvedev, the constitution contains a paragraph about the protection of Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not allow even the very discussion of the alienation of any territories.

"Some people abroad make various statements from various positions. I refrain from commenting on such statements. But in this regard [I can say] that on Monday, a telephone conversation between [Japanese] Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin took place.

They confirmed that on the basis of mutual agreements, they would continue negotiations on reaching a peace treaty. And based on this confirmation, we will advance negotiations on the peace treaty," Motegi said at a press conference.

The Kuril Islands are a chain of islands stretching through the Okhotsk Sea between Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido. The four islands closest to Japan have been a point of contention between Russia and Japan since the end of World War II, when the two nations did not sign a peace treaty because each claimed sovereignty over the disputed territories.

Russia insists that the islands were transferred to the Soviet Union after the end of the war and have been an integral part of Russia ever since. Japan maintains that the four islands still belong to Japan under the 1855 Treaty of Shimoda, which placed them under Japanese rule.

The long-standing territorial dispute has been a major setback for Russian-Japanese economic and political cooperation.

