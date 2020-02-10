UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Foreign Minister Expects To Meet With Lavrov At Security Conference In Munich

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Japanese Foreign Minister Expects to Meet With Lavrov at Security Conference in Munich

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday expressed his intention to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Munich security conference on February 14-16.

"I hope that it will give us an opportunity to deepen and push forward our discussions," Motegi said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

The Japanese foreign minister also plans to meet with colleagues from South Korea, the United States, and Iran.

The conference in Munich will have among the participants over 30 heads of states and governments, as well as over 70 foreign and defense ministers.

Motegi was appointed to the post in September last year and has already made the increase in contacts with Russia a notable characteristic of his tenure as Tokyo's top diplomat. The main points on his agenda concern the promotion of cooperation with Russia in various areas, negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Munich Tokyo South Korea United States February September Post From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

9 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

9 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

11 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

11 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

11 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.