Japanese Foreign Minister Expects to Meet With Lavrov at Security Conference in Munich

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday expressed his intention to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Munich security conference on February 14-16.

"I hope that it will give us an opportunity to deepen and push forward our discussions," Motegi said as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

The Japanese foreign minister also plans to meet with colleagues from South Korea, the United States, and Iran.

The conference in Munich will have among the participants over 30 heads of states and governments, as well as over 70 foreign and defense ministers.

Motegi was appointed to the post in September last year and has already made the increase in contacts with Russia a notable characteristic of his tenure as Tokyo's top diplomat. The main points on his agenda concern the promotion of cooperation with Russia in various areas, negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.