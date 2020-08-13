Japanese Foreign Minister Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Hong Kong Arrests

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has expressed "grave concern" over the ongoing situation in Hong Kong following the arrests of 10 people under the special administrative region's new security law, as reported by the Kyodo News agency on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has expressed "grave concern" over the ongoing situation in Hong Kong following the arrests of 10 people under the special administrative region's new security law, as reported by the Kyodo news agency on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Singapore, Motegi said that Tokyo has "expressed grave concern" over the situation, adding that the arrests "raise doubts over freedom of speech and the press in Hong Kong," as quoted by the agency.

The arrests of 10 people, including Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and prominent activist Agnes Chow, were criticized by Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday.

On the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Japan to stop interfering in China's domestic affairs.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, all those who were detained were later released on bail.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed into effect a new security law on June 30 that outlaws subversive, secessionist, and terrorist activities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Beijing has urged those who have criticized the new law to cease their interference in China's internal matters.