UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Foreign Minister Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Hong Kong Arrests

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:56 PM

Japanese Foreign Minister Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Hong Kong Arrests

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has expressed "grave concern" over the ongoing situation in Hong Kong following the arrests of 10 people under the special administrative region's new security law, as reported by the Kyodo News agency on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has expressed "grave concern" over the ongoing situation in Hong Kong following the arrests of 10 people under the special administrative region's new security law, as reported by the Kyodo news agency on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Singapore, Motegi said that Tokyo has "expressed grave concern" over the situation, adding that the arrests "raise doubts over freedom of speech and the press in Hong Kong," as quoted by the agency.

The arrests of 10 people, including Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and prominent activist Agnes Chow, were criticized by Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday.

On the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Japan to stop interfering in China's domestic affairs.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, all those who were detained were later released on bail.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed into effect a new security law on June 30 that outlaws subversive, secessionist, and terrorist activities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Beijing has urged those who have criticized the new law to cease their interference in China's internal matters.

Related Topics

Terrorist China Lai Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Same Japan June Post Media All Cabinet Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia next week

27 seconds ago

Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs Complete Training On ..

9 minutes ago

Ski Dubai takes centre stage as it hosts DXB Snow ..

12 minutes ago

UK to Increase Pressure on US to Drop Single Malt ..

8 minutes ago

SCO's development depends on youth participation i ..

8 minutes ago

Duterte to skip Philippine trial of Russia virus v ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.