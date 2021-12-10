UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi To Visit UK For G7 Summit - Reports

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:48 AM

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi to Visit UK for G7 Summit - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the G7 ministerial meeting, national media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a visit to the United Kingdom to attend the G7 ministerial meeting, national media reported on Friday.

Hayashi will visit Liverpool from December 10-13 where the G7 foreign ministers summit will be held. The trip will be the first visit abroad after Hayashi assumed office as his country's top diplomat. The official previously served as the minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology.

In the course of the G7 meeting, the ministers will discuss the issues concerning the fight against COVID-19, the emergence of the new Omicron variant, human rights issues, as well as the positions of different countries regarding the "diplomatic boycott" of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which has already been announced by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Japan has not yet arrived at a decision.

As part of the trip, the Japanese minister will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Visit Liverpool Beijing United Kingdom Japan United States December Olympics Media From Top

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Gambia on Succ ..

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Gambia on Successful Presidential Election

4 minutes ago
 No risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country: ..

No risk of resurgence of terrorism in the country: Moeed Yusuf

7 minutes ago
 Classical Dance and Music Concert organized by Art ..

Classical Dance and Music Concert organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi ..

7 minutes ago
 Launch of Proton-M Rocket With Satellites Reschedu ..

Launch of Proton-M Rocket With Satellites Rescheduled for Dec 13 - Russian Space ..

33 seconds ago
 The Evening of the 14th International Urdu Confere ..

The Evening of the 14th International Urdu Conference was named after â€œFaiz Ah ..

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has inaugurated t ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has inaugurated the 14th International Urdu Con ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.