Japanese Foreign Minister Might Visit Russia by End of 2019, Dates Discussed - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is expected to visit Moscow by the end of the year, with the exact date of arrival yet to be confirmed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Friday.

"The visit of Japan's foreign minister is expected to take place by the end of the year," Morgulov told journalists.

When asked to specify the date, he said it was still "being worked out."