UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister Planning To Pay First Visit To China Since 2019 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi plans to pay a two-day visit to China starting on Saturday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources, adding that it could be the first visit of a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019.

Hayashi is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the report noted.

In addition, the parties will touch upon the issue of the detention of a Japanese businessman by Chinese law enforcement agencies earlier in March on suspicion of espionage, the report read.

The diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States, and others.

Related Topics

China Visit Tokyo Japan United States March December 2019

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

5 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.