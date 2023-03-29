Japanese Foreign Minister Planning to Pay First Visit to China Since 2019 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi plans to pay a two-day visit to China starting on Saturday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing sources, adding that it could be the first visit of a Japanese foreign minister to China since December 2019.

Hayashi is expected to hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the report noted.

In addition, the parties will touch upon the issue of the detention of a Japanese businessman by Chinese law enforcement agencies earlier in March on suspicion of espionage, the report read.

The diplomatic relations between China and Japan are complicated by a number of controversial issues, including Taiwan, the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Tokyo's close relations with the United States, and others.