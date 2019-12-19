Japanese Foreign Minister, Russian Economy Minister Held Constructive Talks - Tokyo

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has had very pragmatic talks with Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, the deputy press secretary of the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Oreshkin and Motegi, who is currently on his first official visit to Russia since his appointment, co-chaired the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues earlier on Thursday.

"The entire atmosphere there was very practical and pragmatic ... They exchanged their views in a very constructive manner," Atsushi Kaifu said during a briefing in Moscow.

The official noted that the sides discussed steps to further develop economic ties of Russia and Japan.

"[They] shared the view that bilateral cooperation makes steady progress," Kaifu said.

Motegi was appointed to the post in September of this year and has already made the increase in contacts with Russia a notable characteristic of his tenure as Tokyo's top diplomat. The main points on his agenda concern the promotion of cooperation with Russia in various areas, negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.