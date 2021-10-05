UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister Says Tokyo Hopes For Peaceful Resolution Of Taiwan Issues

Japan hopes for a peaceful settlement of issues surrounding Taiwan, which has been a subject of concern after the entry of Chinese warplanes, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday

The top diplomat held his first press conference since the composition of the new Japanese cabinet was announced on Monday. When asked about Japan's stance on the entry of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, Motegi said that Tokyo was "aware of the situation."

"We really hope that issues over Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through the direct dialogue by direct parties, that is a coherent position," Motegi said, adding that Tokyo will not only watch the situation closely but also think about potential actions and preparations regarding the matter.

According to Taiwan's defense ministry, 56 airplanes, including Shenyang J-16, Xian H-6, Su-30, Shaanxi Y-8, and Shaanxi KJ-500 jets, entered Taiwan's air defense zone on Monday, marking an increase compared to the October 2 rate when a total of 39 Chinese warplanes were detected in the area.

