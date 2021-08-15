Japanese Foreign Minister to Embark on Middle Eastern Tour

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to begin his middle Eastern tour, scheduled for August 15-24, during which he will visit Egypt, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Palestine, Turkey and Qatar.

The main topics on the visit's agenda will be regional security and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the minister.

The tour's main aim is to strengthen Japan's ties with countries in the region that has been strategically important to Tokyo as it major oil supplier.

Motegi's trips to Israel and Iran follow the recent change of power in these countries. The foreign minister intends to exchange opinions with the new administrations on the regional stability and the future of bilateral relations.

A working visit to Iraq was also planned as part of the overseas tour, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.