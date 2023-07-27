Open Menu

Japanese Foreign Minister To Embark On Tour Across Global South

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will begin his scheduled tour across six countries of Southwest Asia and Africa on Thursday to strengthen cooperative ties.

The trip is set to take place from July 27 to August 4 and will include India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Uganda and Ethiopia, a group of countries considered to be part of the Global South.

Hayashi intends to meet with foreign ministers and other senior officials of these countries to discuss their vision of the Global South as well as ways to develop a free and open Indo-Pacific.

