Japanese Foreign Minister To Join Counterparts At NATO Meeting In April - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Japanese Foreign Minister to Join Counterparts at NATO Meeting in April - Reports

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from the NATO countries and their global partners in early April, Japanese media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is scheduled to meet with his counterparts from the NATO countries and their global partners in early April, Japanese media reported on Monday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese foreign minister is planning to affirm strengthened coordination with the alliance in the context of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, including enforcement of sanctions and hosting Ukrainian evacuees.

The issue of China's increased activities in the East and South China seas and near Taiwan are also expected to be on the agenda. Tokyo will also suggest increased vigilance over North Korea's missile and nuclear activities.

Apart from Hayashi, foreign ministers from other NATO partners like South Korea and Australia will attend the meeting. The Japanese diplomat is also considering bilateral meetings with other participants, the agency added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

