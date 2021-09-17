UrduPoint.com

Japanese Foreign Minister To Participate In UN General Assembly While In New York

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:42 PM

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says he will meet with counterparts from other countries to discuss reform of the Security Council during his visit to New York City where he will take part in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 22-24

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says he will meet with counterparts from other countries to discuss reform of the Security Council during his visit to New York City where he will take part in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 22-24.

"If circumstances permit, next week, from 22 to 24 September, I will visit New York, where the UN General Assembly will be held. I plan to take part in the meeting of foreign ministers on the reform of the Security Council.

Also, since New York will be visited by foreign ministers of other countries, negotiations are under way," Motegi told reporters.

The minister intends to discuss the issues of North Korea, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the Indo-Pacific region and to exchange frank views with his colleagues.

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 14. Over 80 world leaders traveled to New York City to participate in person despite the global spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus.

