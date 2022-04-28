Japanese Foreign Minister to Visit Central Asia, Fiji, Palau in April-May

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit Central Asian countries, as well as Fiji and Palau, from late April to early May.

According to the Japanese ministry, the visit to Central Asia, in particular, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Mongolia, will take place from April 28 to May 2, and the visit to Fiji and Palau - from May 6 to 8.

Hayashi is expected to hold a series of meetings with representatives of the states' governments and discuss ways to expand bilateral relations and the situation in the world.